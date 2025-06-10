K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Trading Down 3% – Here’s Why

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €16.04 ($18.23) and last traded at €16.16 ($18.36). 693,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.66 ($18.93).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.03.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

