Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Up 3.2% – Still a Buy?

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 28,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the average daily volume of 5,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Tofutti Brands Trading Up 3.2%

The firm has a market cap of $3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Tofutti Brands alerts:

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 6.78%.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.