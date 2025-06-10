Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Trading 1.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.84. 10,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 9,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Up 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 55.92%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

