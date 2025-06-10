Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.74. Approximately 185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FINGF shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Finning International Stock Performance

Finning International Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. Finning International’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

