Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Stock Price Up 4% – Still a Buy?

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €209.50 ($238.07) and last traded at €208.00 ($236.36). 6,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €200.00 ($227.27).
Hypoport Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €193.53 and its 200-day moving average is €189.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66.
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hypoport
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.