Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Stock Price Up 4% – Still a Buy?

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €209.50 ($238.07) and last traded at €208.00 ($236.36). 6,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €200.00 ($227.27).

Hypoport Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €193.53 and its 200-day moving average is €189.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66.

Hypoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.