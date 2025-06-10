Courier Capital LLC Has $751,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in VICI Properties by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 940,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

