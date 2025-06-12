Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 102.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,509,000. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $522.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.82 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.