Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

