Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 32,318 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 918,711 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 32,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $111,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2%

TJX Companies stock opened at $124.54 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.18 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

