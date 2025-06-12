Axecap Investments LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Axecap Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.7% of Axecap Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Axecap Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TJX opened at $124.54 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.18 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

