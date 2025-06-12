Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $423.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.37. The company has a market capitalization of $419.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.