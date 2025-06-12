Arvest Investments Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arvest Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLH. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 92,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 63,478 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
TLH opened at $99.56 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.13.
About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.