Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.450-6.25 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.83. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

