Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $115.46 on Thursday. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $472.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nathan’s Famous

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Nathan’s Famous as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous

(Get Free Report)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.