Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,621,000 after buying an additional 1,156,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,801,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 401,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,132,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

