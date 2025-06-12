Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Purchases 44 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,790 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 145,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $513.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.