Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 382 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $42.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

