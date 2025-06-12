Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 4,154 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 22.0%

BATS:ITA opened at $180.62 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.30.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

