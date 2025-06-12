Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.71 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.