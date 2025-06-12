Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Down 20.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) traded down 20.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 234 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 239.34 ($3.24). 54,822,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,451% from the average session volume of 3,534,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301.20 ($4.08).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOC. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 200 ($2.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 285 ($3.86) to GBX 370 ($5.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.66) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 290 ($3.93).

Hochschild Mining Stock Down 1.3%

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 281.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.95.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Eduardo Landin purchased 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £209,440 ($283,909.45). 38.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hochschild Mining

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

