Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 1,053 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $175.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 456.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

