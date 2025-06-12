Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equitable by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $352,698.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,391.80. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 733,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,786,597.40. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,332 shares of company stock worth $5,976,400 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.15. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

