Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Trading 100% Higher – Still a Buy?

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 500,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 341,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Silver Spruce Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.

