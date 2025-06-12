Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $7.04 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $155,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.83.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

