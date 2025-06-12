Top Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching – June 9th

Rocket Lab USA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Oracle, Exxon Mobil, and D-Wave Quantum are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories that a production company holds at various stages of the value chain—raw materials awaiting processing, work-in-progress items partway through the manufacturing cycle, and finished goods ready for sale. Proper management of these stocks helps ensure smooth production flow, minimize carrying costs, and meet customer demand on time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

RKLB traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 44,207,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,798,514. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,282,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,752,226. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.27 and a 200 day moving average of $187.85.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $4.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,748,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496,102. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.20 and its 200 day moving average is $160.24. The stock has a market cap of $498.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,432,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,498,457. The stock has a market cap of $455.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.02.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,841,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,718,859. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 1.49. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

