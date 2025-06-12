Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is FMB Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

FMB Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,059 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 5.4% of FMB Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,428,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,744,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,179,000. Finally, Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,370,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DFAX opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.