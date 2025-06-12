SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOFI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $142,222.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,391.20. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,528 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6,208,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 620,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 365,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 118,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

