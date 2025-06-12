West Oak Capital LLC Boosts Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 101.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $330,328.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,814,089.79. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $55.04 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $96.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.67). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $675.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

