Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

