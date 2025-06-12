Kelly Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Kelly Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

SPXL stock opened at $160.33 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $87.08 and a 52 week high of $190.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 3.05.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

