Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GRNB opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Profile

