Promising Dividend Stocks To Research – June 7th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, PepsiCo, Chevron, and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly pay out a portion of their profits to shareholders—typically in cash—on a set schedule (e.g., quarterly). They tend to be issued by mature, cash-flow-stable firms and appeal to investors seeking a reliable income stream alongside potential stock price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,188,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,343,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. 94,183,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,622,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $104.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,465,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,544,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day moving average of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.26. 105,829,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,254,567. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.03. 7,619,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,594,528. The company has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.15 and a 200 day moving average of $146.25. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $3.31 on Friday, reaching $140.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,555,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $244.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.81.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.02. 5,387,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,938,697. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $372.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

