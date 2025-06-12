iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,587.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 682.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $132.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

