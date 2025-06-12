Equinox Partners Investment Ma Acquires 18,441 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 18,441 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,594.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,018,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,858.25. This represents a 0.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 30,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 98,678 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $459,839.48.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 45,158 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $207,275.22.

On Monday, April 14th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 23,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,512.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 33,531 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.63.

On Monday, April 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 146,460 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $577,052.40.

On Friday, April 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 123,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,530.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 5,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $178.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 33.4% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,500,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 625,562 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 558,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

