Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $273.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

