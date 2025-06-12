Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 74,121 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 738,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,121 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $90,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $131.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $134.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.20.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

