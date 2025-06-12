SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Raised by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for 5.9% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $30,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SAP by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,969,000 after purchasing an additional 249,824 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in SAP by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SAP by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in SAP by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP opened at $299.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.18, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.38 and a 200 day moving average of $271.37. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $186.50 and a fifty-two week high of $311.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

