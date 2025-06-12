Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,039,200,000 after acquiring an additional 243,802 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,356,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,401,493,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,184,000 after acquiring an additional 295,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $522.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $524.49 and a 200 day moving average of $538.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.82 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

