Exchange Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Exchange Bank lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,338,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,364,000 after purchasing an additional 809,082 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,347,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,334,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,129,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.80.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.