Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise comprises about 6.6% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $4,493,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,482,400. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,969 shares of company stock worth $29,909,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $699.55.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $778.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $658.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.02 and a 52-week high of $806.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

