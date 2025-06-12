Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after buying an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,831,000 after purchasing an additional 671,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $191.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.34 and its 200-day moving average is $188.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

