JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Cut by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,293 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,292,000 after buying an additional 7,339,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,301,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,299 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,537,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after buying an additional 714,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.18 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.