Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) were up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 411,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 461,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$21.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.