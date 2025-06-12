USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $14,830.00 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director John Turman Fleming sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $14,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $124,572. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $555.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $249.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

USNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

