Axecap Investments LLC Sells 2,006 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Axecap Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Axecap Investments LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.64.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $222.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $236.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.83 and its 200-day moving average is $211.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

