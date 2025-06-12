Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells $23,864.58 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $23,864.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 151,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,432.50. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $275.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.53. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

