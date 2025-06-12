Axecap Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Axecap Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kroger Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of Kroger stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91.
In other Kroger news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $2,083,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,057.28. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 17,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $1,170,570.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,208,617.56. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,815 shares of company stock worth $11,101,588. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
