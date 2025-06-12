Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Lawrence B. Seidman Acquires 550 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $19,618.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,674.09. This trade represents a 19.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a market cap of $280.28 million, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 3,002.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 655.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

