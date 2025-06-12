Insider Buying: Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) CFO Acquires $30,056.00 in Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth A. Murray purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,421.08. This trade represents a 15.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Barings BDC Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $958.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $64.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,347,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 79,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

