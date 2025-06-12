Axecap Investments LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Axecap Investments LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Axecap Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $261.88 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

